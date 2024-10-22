Jury sees crime scene photos in Delphi murders trial

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Graphic, bloody crime scene photos showing the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were the focal point of testimony Monday in the Delphi murders trial.

Richard Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Williams and German, but during the afternoon session of day three, former crime scene investigator and Sergeant of Indiana State Police, Duane Datzman, testified in court that he was “not aware of any DNA matching Allen’s” found at the crime scene.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Jason Page was the man in charge of photographing the bodies back in 2017. Over forty photos were revealed Monday morning, each showing graphic, bloody close-ups of the slashes to each girl’s neck and the surrounding area covered in blood. Trees had blood splatter, as did the ground. Sgt. Page testified that branches were on top of the girl’s bodies and appeared to have been placed by a human.

Sgt. Page did not speculate further on the stick placements. Page also said it was not his job to determine the girls’ times of deaths when he was asked for an opinion about when that may have been killed.

Allen’s attorney Brad Rozzi continued with cross-examination, as recalled by our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV:

“Do you know if a rape test kit was given?” Rozzi asked.

“I would assume. I wasn’t there,” Page responded.

When asked about the size of footprints found, blood in the area and hair wrapped around Abigail Williams’ fingers, Page responded with “you’re asking questions out of my knowledge.”

Page also testified that he was not aware of any DNA from Allen found at the scene.

Sgt. Datzman testified to not disturbing the unspent shell casing found near the bodies. That is the casing used to initially tie Allen to murders as the State claims markings left on the casing match Allen’s gun. The defense has criticized that claiming, countering with theories that the bullet may belong to a cop who dropped the bullet at the scene or someone else nearby.

Datzman testified that the sticks and branches on the bodies “”were of no evidentiary value” and did not have blood on them, yet they were later collected weeks later and placed in evidence storage. Some of the sticks were apparently in a triangle formation.