Congressman Marlin Stutzman Says Republicans Need to Rebuild After Election Setbacks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Congressman Marlin Stutzman says Republicans need to take a hard look at their performance after Election Day, even as he celebrates winning another term representing Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

During an interview Wednesday morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Stutzman discussed the Republican losses across the country and in Northeast Indiana, including Democrats carrying Allen County in his congressional race.

Stutzman said he began to recognize Tuesday night could be difficult for Republicans as election results started coming in.

He noted that his support in the 3rd District was around 55%, a number he said was similar to other Republican congressional districts in Indiana.

“Republicans lost, and I’ve always said it’s not necessarily challengers that win, it’s the incumbents that lose,” Stutzman said. “The Republican Party, we’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror right now.”

Economy and utility costs among concerns

Stutzman said economic concerns, particularly rising utility costs, likely played a role in Republican losses across Indiana.

He said state lawmakers were doing what they could, but argued the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission did not move quickly enough to address concerns from residents.

Stutzman also described the results as a wake-up call for the Republican Party rather than simply a national blue wave.

He said Republicans need to listen more closely to voters and do a better job communicating what they are working to accomplish.

Stutzman says Republicans need to rethink immigration messaging

The congressman also pointed to the party’s performance with Latino voters as an area that needs attention.

Stutzman argued that many Latino voters share conservative values, but said the party’s emphasis on deportations and immigration enforcement may have overshadowed its message about border security.

He said Republicans should have done more to explain the results of their border policies rather than allowing the discussion to focus primarily on deportation efforts and Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

Allen County results surprise Congressman

Although Stutzman won another term in Congress, his Democratic opponent carried Allen County — a result he said caught his attention.

Stutzman said Republicans need to spend time listening to voters in Allen County before deciding how to respond.

He believes national political issues played a significant role, pointing to similar Republican setbacks in other parts of the country.

Stutzman also acknowledged that voters continue to be concerned about the cost of health care, utilities and groceries.

Looking ahead to a Democratic-controlled Congress

With Democrats set to control both chambers of Congress, Stutzman said the next two years will depend on how Democratic leaders choose to use their majorities.

He said he participates in a bipartisan group that discusses potential reforms involving Medicare, health care and Social Security, and hopes lawmakers can find common ground.

Stutzman also said Republicans need to improve how they communicate their policies to the public.

He pointed to tariffs as an example, saying the party should explain why it believes those policies are necessary rather than simply telling voters they are right.

“It’s not always what I do; it’s how I say it,” Stutzman said, recalling advice from his mother.

Stutzman encourages Republicans to stay positive

Despite the election setbacks, Stutzman urged Republicans not to become discouraged.

He said he believes a new generation of Republican leaders is emerging and voiced support for Senator Marco Rubio as a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

Stutzman said his focus over the next two years will be on representing Northeast Indiana while working to strengthen the Republican Party’s message ahead of future elections.