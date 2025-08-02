Avon Police And Ice

AVON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Avon Police Department has released a detailed statement defending its recent collaboration with federal immigration agents, an operation that has drawn criticism and sparked protests.

The department’s statement, posted on its social media channels, addresses what it calls “grossly inaccurate and misleading” reports about a traffic blitz that occurred on July 22nd.

According to the police, the partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security was initiated after agents offered to assist with identifying individuals who provide false or misleading information during traffic stops.

The statement says that during the three-hour blitz, 12 Avon officers made 52 stops, with 22 drivers or passengers found to be unlicensed or providing fraudulent information. Federal agents, who the department insists were not riding with officers, assisted in identifying these individuals. As a result, 18 people were detained on federal immigration warrants from six different countries.

The police department’s statement comes in response to what it describes as “highly speculative” media reports that insinuated racial profiling and questioned the legitimacy of the traffic stops. The department claims these reports were based on incomplete information and were published before they had a chance to provide a full accounting of the operation.

This, they argue, generated “understandable fear, anxiety, and even anger from the general public,” which led to online discussions and planned protests at a recent community event.

The Avon Police Department has stated its commitment to public safety and its willingness to have “honest, patient, and thoughtful dialogue” with the community. They emphasize that the partnership was in compliance with Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 181 and was aimed at enhancing public safety.