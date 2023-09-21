Local Unemployment Numbers Released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As eyes continue to be on the state’s unemployment figures, local unemployment also continues to be a concern for many. Much like the state’s unemployment numbers which ticked up from 3.3% to 3.4% from July to August, the Fort Wayne metro area also saw an uptick to 3.4% according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Those numbers compared to a rate of 2.9% at this time last year. In northeast Indiana, Grant and Noble counties were both at 4% unemployment, making them the only counties in Economic Growth Region 3 to be above the state’s rate. Wells County had the lowest rate regionally at 2.8%, which was the third lowest in the state. Two counties statewide were above 5% unemployment being Lake and Fayette.
Daviess County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.6%
The September 2023 Indiana Employment Report will be released on Friday, October 20th at 10:00 A.M., and the September 2023 Indiana County, City and MSA Employment Report will be released on Monday, October 23rd at 12:00 P.M.