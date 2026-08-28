MadCon tabletop gaming convention moving to Grand Wayne Convention Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A growing tabletop gaming convention in Fort Wayne is moving to a larger venue this fall.

MadCon will take place Oct. 23-25 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, with organizers saying the move will allow the second annual convention to double its event and vendor space.

More than 30 local and national exhibitors are expected to participate. Vendors will include Mantic Games, Goodman Games and Fort Wayne-based dice manufacturer Chessex.

The convention will feature a variety of tabletop gaming activities, including role-playing games, board games, miniature tournaments and playtesting opportunities. Attendees will also have access to the Gen Con Board Game Library.

Organizers say the convention will offer more than gaming, with seminars, stage shows and crafting activities also planned throughout the weekend.

The event is built around themes inspired by Wonderland, Oz and Discworld, and organizers describe MadCon as an inclusive event designed to bring together tabletop gaming enthusiasts and introduce people to new games and other members of the gaming community.

The schedule is continuing to grow, with additional events being added ahead of the convention.

People interested in running games at MadCon may be eligible for a free all-access weekend badge.

Registration is open, with single-day, all-access weekend, V.I.G. and under-10 badges available.

More information, including registration and schedule updates, is available at madconfw.com.