Fort Wayne Zoo Kicks Off Wild Weekends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo is celebrating its first-ever Wild Weekends event throughout September, offering special programming every Saturday and Sunday.

Each weekend focuses on a different area of zoo operations, including conservation, animal health, zookeeping and environmental quality.

Guests can talk with zoo experts, participate in hands-on activities and learn about conservation efforts locally and around the world.

On September 19 and 20, visitors can test their knowledge with zookeeper trivia and create enrichment activities for animals.

The final weekend focuses on conservation in Indiana, including a September 27 community cleanup at Franke Park and a nearby bike trail.

You can click HERE for more information about the Fort Wayne Zoo’s Wild Weekends.