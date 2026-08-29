August 29, 2026
Local News

U.S.D.O.T. Provides $26 Million To Repair Roads Damaged By Storms

by Alyssa Foster0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing 26 million dollars in emergency relief funds to help Indiana repair roads and bridges damaged by recent storms.

The funding will support rapid replacement of the collapsed Hazel Dell Parkway Bridge in Carmel, along with repairs to portions of I-70, State Road 38 and multiple bridges in Wayne County.

Officials say additional federal funding will be available as recovery efforts continue statewide.

You can click HERE for more information.

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