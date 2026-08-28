Fort Wayne police say Flock cameras will be removed after talks with mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s Flock license plate reader cameras are expected to be taken down after the police department spoke with Mayor Sharon Tucker.

The development comes after the Fort Wayne City Council voted earlier this week against providing $120,000 for a new contract for the cameras. The vote did not specifically prohibit the department from continuing to use the technology.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jonathan Cutler said Thursday afternoon that the department had been considering options to keep the cameras operating, including using police department funds for a smaller contract.

That option would not have required City Council approval because city rules allow expenditures of less than $100,000 without council approval.

Tucker’s office later said the city would work to disable the cameras while officials determine how to handle a federal grant that initially paid for the technology. The grant runs through September 2027.

The mayor’s office said the administration will work with police, City Council and state and federal lawmakers on other strategies for fighting crime while addressing concerns about the technology.

The Flock cameras have been the subject of debate in Fort Wayne, with opponents arguing they amount to mass surveillance. Supporters, including some in law enforcement, say the license plate readers are a useful public safety tool.

Cutler acknowledged that most people who have spoken publicly about the cameras at City Council meetings have opposed them. However, he said police have also heard from residents who support the technology.