Magical Meadows celebrates new Warriors Arena, unveils $1.9M plans for future expansion

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — The Magical Meadows is celebrating the completion of a new facility for veterans and first responders while looking ahead to the next phase of its campus expansion.

The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new Warriors Arena, a 14,000-square-foot facility designed for veterans and first responders who participate in the organization’s Warriors Mount Up program.

The arena provides space for riding, horsemanship, fellowship and other equine-assisted activities. It also includes a climate-controlled lounge where veterans and first responders can relax, play games, watch TV and connect with others.

The new arena is part of The Magical Meadows’ Growing with Heart expansion, which added two 14,000-square-foot indoor arenas and expanded the organization’s ability to offer equine programming throughout the year.

While celebrating the completion of the project, The Magical Meadows also announced plans for what could be the next major addition to its campus.

Proposed Adams Center

The organization unveiled its vision for the Adams Center for Well-being and Belonging, a proposed $1.9 million renovation of its original indoor riding arena and central office building.

The project would transform the existing space into a multi-use gymnasium, recreation center and therapy hub designed to serve people with and without disabilities.

Plans currently call for:

A multi-use gymnasium and recreation center

Space for adaptive recreation, exercise, camps and group activities

Private therapy and treatment rooms

Space for outside providers to offer services such as recreational therapy and music therapy

Inclusive areas where people with and without disabilities can participate together

Opportunities for siblings and families to participate in activities together

The Magical Meadows said the project grew out of a need identified during its Growing with Heart campaign. The organization has previously considered partnerships with physical, occupational, speech, recreational and music therapy providers to expand the services available on its campus.

The proposed center would also allow outside providers to rent treatment and program space, which could expand access to specialized services while creating another source of revenue for the nonprofit.

The name of the center would honor Carl Adams, the organization’s longtime board chairman.

Project still in planning

The Adams Center remains in the planning and information-gathering stage. The Magical Meadows is evaluating construction and design needs, potential partnerships, programming, operating costs and long-term sustainability.

Preliminary projections put the investment at approximately $1.9 million.

The organization emphasized that Monday’s announcement was a vision for the project, not an announcement of a construction start date. No formal timeline has been established.

Michael Kuhn, executive director of The Magical Meadows, said the organization plans to spend the coming months working with stakeholders, supporters and community leaders before determining the best path forward.

The proposed center is intended to complement the organization’s equine programming and create a broader campus focused on recreation, therapy, community and inclusion.

The Magical Meadows has served people with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges and their families for nearly 20 years.