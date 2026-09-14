Fort Wayne Police Department responds to viral arrest over the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) released additional details Sunday about an arrest early Saturday that was captured on video and circulated on social media.

FWPD initially responded to the video Saturday, saying the department was aware of the footage and was reviewing the incident.

According to the FWPD, the incident began around 12:26 a.m. Saturday when an officer saw a blue SUV traveling northbound on Lafayette Street near Hanna Street. Police say the SUV repeatedly turned its lights on and off before ultimately continuing with its headlights and taillights off.

The officer attempted to stop the SUV at Lafayette and Paulding streets because the vehicle did not have its required lights on, according to police. The SUV did not stop.

FWPD says the officer activated the siren near Lafayette and Petit streets. The SUV had stopped at a red light but then drove through the red light and continued northbound without its lights on.

The officer pursued the SUV with emergency lights and siren activated.

Police say the SUV eventually stopped abruptly at Dewald and Barr streets. The driver put the vehicle in reverse, got out and ran away. The SUV then rolled backward and crashed into the FWPD vehicle that had stopped behind it.

The officer chased the suspect and caught up with him in the 300 block of Butler Street, where additional officers were attempting to take him into custody. Police say there was a brief struggle before officers were able to place the suspect in handcuffs.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Rahiem Shawn Kubisty of Fort Wayne. A routine BMV records check showed Kubisty was a habitual traffic violator, according to police.

Kubisty was taken to Lutheran Downtown Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Allen County Jail.

Kubisty faces the following preliminary charges:

Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement in a vehicle

Level 6 felony habitual traffic violator

Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement while fleeing on foot

Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement by physical force

Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property-damage crash

FWPD says three officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.

In its initial response Saturday, FWPD said it understood the concerns raised by the video and would review the full context of the incident. The department also said videos may not show everything that occurred before, during or after an encounter.

The incident remains under review by the FWPD Internal Affairs Division and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional video or information is asked to contact FWPD at 260-427-1222.