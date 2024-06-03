Germanfest returns this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Germanfest is set to make its annual return tomorrow at Headwaters Park with a mix of new activites and traditional favorites.

The five-day festival opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday and officially kicks off when Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker joins Germanfest President Eric Nau to tap the ceremonial keg at 6 p.m. Mayor Tucker is the first woman to tap the ceremonial keg in the Festival’s history.

City wide events are held all week with the main event at Headwaters Festival Pavilion.

Schedule of Germanfest’s major events:

(Pre-Festival) Turner’s Schnitzelfest | Sunday 6/2 – 2PM Hosted by Fort Wayne Turners at 1241 N Harry Baals Drive. Kickball tournament and Grandma’s Potato Salad Cook Off event. Contact Abby Heidenreich for details at 260-241-6452.

(Pre-Festival) GermanFest Konzert & Heimatabend | Sunday 6/2 – 4:30PM Hosted by Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss 3341 Elmhurst Drive. German choir concert and traditional German meal. Contact Denise Snider for details at 260-210-8035.

(Pre-Festival) GHS GermanFest Abend | Monday 6/3 – 5PM Hosted by German Heritage Society at Hop River Brewery 1515 N. Harrison Street. Celebrate Germanfest with German Heritage Society! German trivia, Masskrugstemmen competition, and German BINGO contests throughout the night with great prizes! Doors open at 5 PM. German food and beer will be served. Contact Jamie Nau 260-403-7328 for details.

(Pre-Festival) Spaten Night |Tuesday 6/4 – 6PM Hosted by Fort Wayne Sport Club at 3102 Ardmore Avenue – Spaten Night at the Fort Wayne Sport Club will feature a 6 vs. 6 adult soccer tournament on the pitch, Spaten and other German beer and German meals available. Contact Melissa Alderman

[MAIN FESTIVAL!] Headwaters Lincoln Pavilion opens at 11 AM Wednesday June 5. Official tapping of the ceremonial 1st keg at 6:00 PM with Mayor Sharon Tucker and Germanfest President Eric Nau. We’re thrilled to have Mayor Tucker as the first woman to tap the ceremonial keg in the history of the festival! O’zapft Ist!

Festival hours are 11 a.m. daily to 11 p.m. on Wednesday & Thursday, midnight Friday & Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Express lunches available daily during all open hours (*NEW* to help reduce wait time for food lines).

Headwaters Lincoln Pavillion Events (Free to participate in all events; prizes included) –

Wednesday 6/5 All Day |Swing hard and fast in the Hammerschlagen 6:00 PM | Opening Ceremonies & Keg Tapping with Mayor Sharon Tucker & Festival President Eric Nau (Offsite @ Lawton Park) 7:00 PM | GermanFest 5K

Thursday 6/6 6:30 – 7:00 PM | Costume Contest – all ages! 9:00 PM | Flaunt it if you got it in the Leg’s N Lederhosen contest hosted by Della Liscious

Friday 6/7 | 7:00 PM | Hoist a stein in the Masskrugstemmen

| 7:00 PM | Hoist a stein in the Saturday 6/8 | 7 – 8 PM | Learn a new dance at Polka Like at Star

Headwaters Park West (Free to enter + participate in all events + entertainment)

Saturday 6/8 | 11AM – 6 PM | FamilienFest is all about an affordable family experience at Germanfest. Featuring a Graffiti Wall, Root Beer Run hosted by 97.3 WMEE, axe throwing by Combat Ops, pop up radio recording booth with K105, lawn games, dozens of interactive booths, and much more!! Headlined by Wienerdog Nationals at 4 PM hosted by Classic Hits 101.7. Prizes for all games and contests, VIP Welcome Bags for the first 1,000 families through the gates, and oodles of fun all day long! Partial menu and beer available for sale on the West side, including $1 hot dogs.

For more information visit www.Germanfest.org