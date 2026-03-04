Man Arrested in Elkhart County Construction Zone Hit-and-Run

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) A 48-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly construction zone crash in Elkhart County.

The collision happened near Mishawaka Road and Center Drive in a posted 45-mile-per-hour work zone where westbound traffic narrows from two lanes to one.

Police say two vehicles were traveling westbound and speeding as they approached the merge area. Investigators allege one driver attempted to prevent the other from passing before the lane reduction. Authorities say one vehicle then lost control, crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A second driver involved was transported to the hospital.

According to reporting from WSBT 22, the 48-year-old suspect continued driving and did not stop after the crash. He was later arrested on allegations related to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.