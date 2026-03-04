Randolph County Funeral Home Money Stolen, Director Arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A former Randolph County, Indiana funeral home director has been arrested in Maine on more than 60 theft charges.

Authorities say Zalo Wilson allegedly stole over $500,000 from families who prepaid for funeral arrangements at Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes. Prosecutors report that Wilson provided victims with fake paperwork and retained the funds instead of placing them in required Funeral Plan Trust accounts, which are typically held through MasterChoice for future funeral services.

Fox 59 reports that Wilson faces a 64-count indictment following testimony and evidence from dozens of victims. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said they received numerous complaints in late 2025 from families who discovered no trust accounts existed for the funds they paid.

This is not Wilson’s first alleged misconduct. In December 2024, the Wayne County Coroner’s Office filed a formal complaint against him after he misrepresented a cause of death to a family, contradicting forensic findings and creating emotional distress. At the time, Wilson’s funeral license was suspended, and the funeral home was on probation.

Wilson was located in Maine and taken into custody Friday, Feb. 27, after the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with local law enforcement. The investigation into his actions remains ongoing.