FWACC warns of recent scam targeting people with lost pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control center is warning of a recent scam targeting people who have recently lost their pets.

The FWACC says scammers have been calling people who have recently lost their pets, pretending to be FWACC and asking for money.

A post from them on Facebook explained that some people with missing pets have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with FWACC, saying the person’s lost animal had been hit by a car and was in need of emergency surgery. They told them that they required payment over the phone.

The FWACC says they will never ask for deposits for emergency medical care to be paid over the phone or via a link.

They say when you’re posting about a missing pet, be careful with the information you’re including in your post. If you get a call asking for money over the phone, know that it is not the FWACC.