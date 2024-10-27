Man in life-threatening condition after early morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was left in life-threatening condition after a crash on Saturday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Scott Rd. and Covington Rd.

Police were alerted of the incident through an alert from the man’s iPhone that told them that the owner may have been in a severe vehicle accident.

Investigators say the vehicle, which was traveling south on Scott Rd., left the vehicle for an unknown reason and ended up about 60 yards off the road.

The man received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.