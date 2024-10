FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The American Cancer Society held its 27th annual “Making Strides” Walk in Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Thousands gathered at Parkview Field and walked laps to raise funds for breast cancer research.

According to the American Cancer Society, the Walk raises life-saving funds that help breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers and caregivers during their journey(s).

21 Alive News says the organization’s goal was $150,000.