Man Involved In Police-Action Shooting Identified

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — On Friday, September 12, 2025, the Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a police-action shooting, in the area of Schwartz Road and Irving Road, in New Haven.

East Central Fire and EMS responded, provided lifesaving care, and death was pronounced.

The individual has been identified as William Joseph Peters, male, White, 81 years of age. The autopsy has been completed and the next of kin has been notified.

The Cause of Death is Multiple Gunshot Wounds, and the Manner of Death is Homicide-Police Action Shooting.

William Joseph Peters is the 29th Homicide for Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana in 2025.

This incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.