WOWO Exclusive – Braun Says Senate Delay Won’t End Redistricting Battle

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) -The battle over redistricting in Indiana is far from finished, according to Governor Mike Braun, following a dramatic procedural vote in the state Senate. On Tuesday, Senate leaders opted to adjourn until January, effectively delaying action on redrawing congressional maps despite Braun’s call for a special session.

“I think Rod Bray, the Senator pro tem, when he’s teaming up with Democrats now in our own state to get things done… it was a big day yesterday because 20 senators came out publicly on a procedural roll call vote,” Braun told reporters. He noted that the vote revealed where senators really stand, breaking what had been a strategy behind closed doors.

Despite the Senate’s pause, the House plans to move forward with a set of “fair maps,” which Braun says will increase pressure on the Senate to act. He emphasized that public engagement from grassroots conservatives could influence wobbly senators, and that presidential and vice-presidential attention has already been brought to bear.

Braun underscored the stakes: fair maps would reflect Indiana’s roughly 60-40 Republican-conservative electorate and prevent undue partisan advantages. He cited comparisons to other states, noting how gerrymandering has historically skewed representation in favor of entrenched political interests.

The governor also hinted at potential political consequences for senators who resist fair maps, including backing primary challengers for those who refuse to support them. Braun said, “Rod Bray…is using Democrats to get it across the finish line because half of his Republican caucus is not with him on this issue.”

For Braun and supporters, the fight is only entering its early innings. The House is set to act on maps in early December, setting the stage for continued public pressure and political maneuvering in the months ahead.

“Grassroots conservatives, Republicans across the state, need to get engaged,” Braun said. “This redistricting issue won’t go away until it cycles through next year’s primaries.”

With the House poised to act and public pressure mounting, the Indiana redistricting fight remains a high-stakes battle with consequences for both state and national politics.