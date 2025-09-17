New Haven Police Department Searching For Missing Woman

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The New Haven Police Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old woman Wednesday.

Lori Young was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was reported missing by her roommate on Wednesday.

According to our partners in news at 21 ALIVE, Young is a white female with brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing a white shirt with red sleeves, blue jeans, white Nike shoes, and using a blue walker.

Police say she took a Lyft to a doctor’s appointment and hasn’t been seen since. Officers reached out to local hospitals and doctors’ offices with no luck.

Those with information are asked to call 260-748-7080 or 911.