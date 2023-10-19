Man Involved With A Sex Crime At Glenbrook Square Mall Arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne arrested a man who was involved in a sex crime.

On Tuesday, officers received a report of a man who performed sexual acts on himself in front of a 10-year-old boy inside the Glenbrook Square Mall.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Adam Oszakiewski of Allen County.

The man was arrested at his workplace and is preliminiarily charged with vicarious sexual gratification.

Officals from the Fort Wayne Police Department recommend that parents accompany their young children to the bathroom in public places.