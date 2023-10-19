October 19, 2023
Local News

Man Involved With A Sex Crime At Glenbrook Square Mall Arrested

by Josh Williams0
Close-Up Shot of a Person with Handcuffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Fort Wayne arrested a man who was involved in a sex crime.

On Tuesday, officers received a report of a man who performed sexual acts on himself in front of a 10-year-old boy inside the Glenbrook Square Mall.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Adam Oszakiewski of Allen County.

The man was arrested at his workplace and is preliminiarily charged with vicarious sexual gratification.

Officals from the Fort Wayne Police Department recommend that parents accompany their young children to the bathroom in public places.

Related posts

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation take over management of Headwaters Park

Amy Nicola

INDOT Warning Drivers To Avoid Travel If Possible Amid Winter Storm

Michael McIntyre

Major Damages after Truck Slams into Building on E. Pontiac

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.