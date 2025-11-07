Man Seriously Injured In Shooting Outside South Fort Wayne McDonald’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Dispatchers confirmed officers were called to the 7600 block of South Anthony Boulevard just after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics provided treatment at the scene before taking him to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in serious condition.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Officers blocked off the parking lot while investigators collected shell casings and reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

At this time, police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police or call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.