Manufacturers Adjust as Supply Costs and Trade Policies Continue to Shift

WASHINGTON (AP) – Manufacturers across the United States are adjusting operations as companies continue to navigate changing supply costs, trade policies and uncertainty in the global economy.

Businesses in industries ranging from automobiles to machinery and consumer goods have been reviewing their supply chains and looking for ways to manage higher costs associated with materials, transportation and imported goods.

Some manufacturers have responded by changing suppliers, adjusting prices or delaying investment decisions while they wait for more clarity on future costs.

Economists say manufacturers are closely watching how trade policies, including tariffs on imported goods, affect production expenses and consumer prices.

The changes are also being felt in communities with large manufacturing workforces, including areas throughout Indiana, where companies rely on complex supply networks to produce goods.

Industry officials say maintaining a stable workforce and reliable supply chains remain key challenges as manufacturers work to balance costs and demand.

More information on Indiana’s manufacturing industry can be found through the Indiana Manufacturers Association.