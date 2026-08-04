YWCA Northeast Indiana Hosting ‘Music for a Mission’ Fundraiser to Support Addiction Recovery Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YWCA Northeast Indiana is inviting the community to enjoy an evening of live music while supporting women recovering from substance use disorders.

The organization’s annual “Music for a Mission” fundraiser will take place Friday, Sept. 18, at Brotherhood Mutual in Fort Wayne. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event scheduled to run until 9 p.m.

Organizers say the concert will feature local musicians, stories from YWCA graduates and opportunities for community members to learn more about the organization’s addiction recovery services.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the YWCA Northeast Indiana’s addiction recovery initiatives, which provide support and services for adult women living with substance use disorders.

The event lineup includes The Legendary Trainhoppers, Jonah Baker and Naughty by Napster.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through the YWCA Northeast Indiana website.

Event Details:

When: Friday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Brotherhood Mutual, 6400 Brotherhood Way, Fort Wayne