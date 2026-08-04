Salvation Army Continues Push to Reach Tools for School Backpack Goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Salvation Army of Allen County is asking for the community’s help as it works to reach its goal of providing school supplies and backpacks to local students before the start of the school year.

The organization’s annual Tools for School program is aiming to provide 1,000 fully stocked backpacks to students in grades K-12. Officials say the program was still about 300 backpacks short of its goal with just one week left in the collection period.

Tools for School helps families by providing students with essential school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils and other classroom items. The Salvation Army says the program is designed to help ease the financial burden of preparing for a new school year.

The Salvation Army partnered with 21Alive for “Stuff the Bus” donation events at Walmart on Lima Road, where community members could drop off needed school supplies. Additional donations were accepted through July 29.

Items still needed included backpacks, pencils, pens, folders, spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, water bottles, binders, crayons, markers and other school supplies.

Residents who would like to support the Tools for School program can find more information and donation options through the Salvation Army of Fort Wayne website.