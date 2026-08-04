Report Ranks Best States for Disabled Veterans Ahead of Purple Heart Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new report is highlighting how states across the country support veterans living with service-connected disabilities ahead of Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7.

The nonprofit organization SmileHub released its 2026 rankings of the best states for disabled veterans, comparing all 50 states using 22 key metrics. The study looked at factors including access to Veterans Affairs health facilities, veterans charities, military pension policies, rehabilitation resources and economic stability.

According to the report, Florida ranked first among the best states for disabled veterans, followed by Virginia, Texas, New Hampshire and Wyoming. Mississippi ranked last among the 50 states.

Indiana ranked 37th overall in the report with a total score of 44.28. The state ranked 26th in health and rehabilitation access, 39th in infrastructure and community support, and 24th in economic stability and long-term security.

The report also found Nebraska had the highest share of disabled veterans, while Illinois had the lowest. Rhode Island ranked highest for the number of physical therapists per capita, and West Virginia had the highest total VA spending per veteran.

More than one-third of veterans in the United States live with a service-connected disability, according to SmileHub.

Purple Heart Day is observed each year on Aug. 7 to honor members of the military who were wounded or killed in combat.

The full report and state rankings can be found through the SmileHub website.