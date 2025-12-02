New FWFD Classes Start at Public Safety Academy

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker welcomed the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s 98th and 99th recruit classes to their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy.

The 98th recruit class includes 14 members, with 21 percent identifying as part of an ethnic minority group. The 99th class includes 16 FWFD recruits, with 43 percent identifying as ethnic minorities. Two additional firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department are attending training alongside the FWFD classes.

Members of the 98th class are already nationally registered emergency medical technicians. They will complete 13 weeks of training before their scheduled graduation on February 26, 2026. The 99th class will take part in 21 weeks of instruction and is set to graduate on April 23, 2026.

Upon completion of the program, participants will earn seven certifications: