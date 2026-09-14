McDonald’s offering free Double Cheeseburger for National Cheeseburger Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne-area McDonald’s customers can get a free Double Cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day.

The offer is available Friday, Sept. 18, at participating McDonald’s restaurants with any $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app.

The deal is limited to one free Double Cheeseburger per customer. Taxes may still apply, and the offer does not include delivery.

The Double Cheeseburger has been on the McDonald’s national menu since 1965. It features two 100% beef patties, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard and two slices of American cheese.

Customers must place their order through the McDonald’s app to receive the offer.