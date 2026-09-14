Second 7 Brew location under construction off Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A second 7 Brew location is coming to Fort Wayne, with construction underway along North Coliseum Boulevard.

Building permits show plans for the new drive-thru beverage stand at 2117 N. Coliseum Blvd., near a section of the Lowe’s parking lot.

The new location will be the second 7 Brew in Fort Wayne. The company’s first local location is at 10170 Maysville Road.

An expected completion date for the Coliseum Boulevard location has not been announced.

7 Brew was founded in Arkansas in 2017 and has become one of the fastest-growing drive-thru beverage chains in the country. The company offers more than 20,000 drink combinations, including its Blondie caramel and vanilla breve, 7 Energy drinks, smoothies, sodas and teas.

WANE 15 first reported on the construction.