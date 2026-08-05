Maumee Avenue Lane Restriction Begins for Water Main Replacement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Drivers on Fort Wayne’s southeast side should expect delays as a long-term lane restriction begins on Maumee Avenue for a water main replacement project.

The far-right lane of Maumee Avenue is restricted for approximately seven blocks between Hanna Street and South Anthony Boulevard while crews replace an aging water main. Lane markers were scheduled to be installed Tuesday, and the restriction is expected to remain in place through the end of September.

The work is part of a neighborhood water main replacement project in the East Central neighborhood. In addition to installing a new water main, crews will replace lead service lines in the project area.

City Utilities says the project is part of its five-year plan to replace more than 70 miles of aging water mains throughout Fort Wayne’s water distribution system.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution while traveling through the construction zone.