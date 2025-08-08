Micah Beckwith Responds to ‘Deep Fake’ Post

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – At 8:10 a.m. this morning, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith joined Fort Wayne’s own Kayla Blakeslee live on the air during Fort Wayne’s Morning News regarding an explicit deep fake video featuring State Representative Haggard’s wife.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred inside the Lieutenant Governor’s office a few months ago.

Beckwith begins the interview by stating he heard about the alleged incident on Saturday after being informed by a staffer. He immediately took the allegations very seriously, stating, “We’re not going to sit back and say there’s nothing there, we took it seriously and there is no tolerance for that.”

He stated that his office immediately began with internal investigations, and the more they dove into the search for the video, the clearer it became that there was no video.

“There’s literally nothing here; there’s no video, no one has ever seen this video that we can find,” Beckwith states. “No one even knows if this video exists.”

“To this day, I’ve not seen or talked to anyone who’s ever even seen the video.” Beckwith reiterates, “The entire investigation is based on something we can’t even find; we scoured the internet looking for even a source video.”

The Lieutenant Governor calls back to an event involving current President Donald Trump and calls out the media and people pushing the narrative, asking for a basis of fact and asking anyone who could possess the video to turn it over to the prosecutor’s office.

Kayla asks for clarification, saying, “This whole story and all these allegations are all made up and completely fabricated?” Beckwith responds quickly with “Absolutely, as far as my investigation, there’s no proof of this ever happening in my office, there’s no proof of these representatives ever being in my office or even talking about this representative or his wife in my office.” Beckwith solidifies his point by saying again, “There is literally nothing there,” and asking for concrete proof of the video.

Kayla asks if it was true that the Marion County prosecutor’s office was looking into the case, to which Beckwith replied that the prosecutors had never reached out to him or his staff.

Beckwith suggests this video could possibly be a political bludgeoning tool.

Beckwith says he is not the new guy on the block when asked if the allegations have caused trust issues within his office. “People are going to continue to throw lies around,” he says in response.

Beckwith says they will continue business as usual in his offices until they can find concrete proof of the videos’ existence. For now, he completely believes nothing happened at all, and he and his office will continue to work hard for Hoosiers.