The Weekender

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – As the beginning of the end begins for summer, Fort Wayne shows no signs of slowing down. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, whether that’s with friends or family, here are a few ideas for all ages.

The Summit City Carnival is in town through August 9. This highly anticipated event promises to bring unparalleled entertainment for attendees across the Midwest. Guests can look forward to attractions for all ages, featuring carnival classics, thrill-seeking rides, and the perfect destination for family-friendly fun. Guests can expect a delightful mix of classic fair foods, games, and rides alongside new, inventive experiences. Timeless favorites such as the merry-go-round will bring joy to attendees of all ages. Meanwhile, modern attractions like the Python Roller Coaster offer an adrenaline-filled adventure. With a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, Kissel Entertainment ensures every guest enjoys a memorable experience

If you’re hoping summer wraps up quicker than it inevitably will, break out your reindeer ears and Santa hats and book an Uber to downtown and join the Sleigh the Heat Fairfeild Bar Crawl. Celebrate the dog days of summer with a frosty twist at the first-ever Sleigh the Heat bar crawl—a one-of-a-kind night out you won’t find anywhere else in Fort Wayne. They’re bringing a burst of holiday spirit to August as you hop between four Fairfield Corridor favorites: Wunderkammer Co., Packard Taphouse, Bravas, and Wonder Camera.

This crawl is all about cold drinks, cool vibes, and holiday mischief in the middle of a heatwave. Expect surprise treats, jolly good company, and the kind of off-season fun that would make even the Grinch crack a smile.

If you have entomophobia, I’d avoid the zoo this weekend. The Fort Wayne Zoo is hosting “The Big Bugabaloo” event, where giant bugs will take over to showcase the insects that play a crucial part in our ecosystem.

Getting your kids involved in hands-on learning may be a difficult task, and Science Central is prepared to help out with the feat through an event titled “Party in the Perseids.” Science Central has released a teaser of the event: “Breaking news! A group of scientists just discovered a meteor heading straight to Earth! As a last resort, the Science Central Mission Crew has planned a daring mission to destroy the meteor before it reaches Earth, forever changing our planet as we know it. You’re hand-picked to join a cohort of astronaut cadets to demonstrate your skills. If chosen, your role will be crucial in saving humanity. Can you ensure the future survival of the human race, ready to take on the meteor and champion this mission to save Earth?”. Throughout the night, you’ll complete essential missions challenging your critical thinking, creativity, and courage. Explore the wonders of meteors and space in the Science On a Sphere Theater. Learn about impact craters, design a rocket ship, study the stars with powerful telescopes, and more! Each mission prepares you for take-off and securing your rewards.

Perhaps you’re looking for something more laid-back and a way to cool down with the kiddos, head down to the splash pads. The use of the splash pads is free and there are quite a few located around town including, at Buckner Park (6114 Bass Road), Franklin School Park (1903 Saint Marys Avenue), Kreager Park/Taylor’s Dream (7225 North River Road), McCormick Park (2300 Raymond Avenue), Memorial Park (2301 Maumee Avenue), Robert E. Meyers Park (Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.), Shoaff Park ( 6401 St. Joe Road), Promenade Park (202 W. Superior) and Waynedale Park (2900 Koons Street).

There’s never a dull moment in The Fort. Take the family out for a day of hands-on fun, or draw straws for who has to be the designated driver of your group and have some drinks downtown, no matter what floats your boat, Fort Wayne has got you covered.