Michigan Budget Government Shutdown Looming

MI, (WOWO) — Michigan is racing toward an October 1 deadline to pass a state budget and avoid a government shutdown.

Past shutdowns have halted services like road construction, park access, and state aid payments to schools.

This year’s budget fight has stalled over disagreements between Democrats and Republicans on spending and priorities.

Bridge Michigan reports – Without a deal, tens of thousands of state workers could face layoffs, and schools may miss critical funding.

The governor’s office says contingency plans are underway, but the clock is ticking.