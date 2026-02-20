Michigan Cardiac Emergency School Law Lacks Funding

LANSING, MI. (WOWO) Michigan has a law intended to better prepare schools for cardiac emergencies, but no designated state funding was included to support implementation.

The 2024 legislation requires schools to adopt cardiac emergency response plans for the current school year if the Legislature appropriates “sufficient funds.” However, no dedicated dollars were included in the state education budget’s $321 million school safety fund. According to Bridge Michigan, the statute specifies that in the absence of designated funding, districts are not required to implement the plan.

Michigan has an estimated 5,000 public and nonpublic schools. State data shows 965 currently hold active MI HEARTSafe School Award status, a designation indicating the presence of a written cardiac emergency plan, trained staff and annual response drills. That represents roughly one quarter of schools statewide.

Advocates say additional funding is needed to purchase automated external defibrillators, which can cost between $1,400 and $3,500, and to provide CPR and AED training for staff. The American Heart Association estimates a one-time $6 million allocation would help schools expand equipment access and preparedness efforts.

State health data cited by Bridge Michigan shows Michigan recorded 8,632 non-traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in 2024. Survival rates improve significantly when bystanders provide CPR and use an AED before emergency medical services arrive.

While Michigan requires CPR and AED instruction in middle and high school health curricula, advocates say awareness gaps remain and access to equipment can vary by district. Supporters of the funding proposal say the next phase of the law depends on legislative action to provide financial support for training and equipment.

The issue remains under consideration as lawmakers finalize budget priorities.