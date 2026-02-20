Ohio State Highway Patrol Increases Speed Enforcement

FINDLAY, OH (WOWO) The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is increasing enforcement efforts after multiple recent highway crashes, with a continued focus on speeding.

At least six crashes were reported in the past week, including one along I-75 in Perrysburg. According to WTOL 11, troopers say the number of crashes is not necessarily unusual for this time of year, but speed continues to stand out as a contributing factor.

Patrol data shows crash-related deaths have decreased by 17 percent compared to this point last year. In 2025, 1,031 people were killed in traffic crashes across Ohio, with 284 of those deaths linked to high speeds.

Over the weekend, troopers conducted aerial enforcement along I-75 in Hancock County and I-280, where the speed limit is 60 miles per hour. During the operation, the highest recorded speed was 104 miles per hour on I-280.

The patrol is also participating in a six-state enforcement initiative with Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia and Pennsylvania, targeting excessive speeding across state lines.

Troopers say enforcement efforts are aimed at reducing crashes and encouraging safer driving behavior.