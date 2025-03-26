Michigan Couple Arrested After Defrauding Palace Resorts

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WOWO) — The Spring Arbor couple is accused of defrauding Palace Resorts for over $100,000 in unpaid fees related to credit card charges dating back to 2021.

According to Mexican authorities, they signed a contract for a resort membership but later canceled 13 transactions.

However, their daughter says her parents never used the services and that American Express sided with them, canceling the charges.

Hull believes the issue was resolved and was unaware of any ongoing dispute when her parents arrived in Cancun.

The daughter claims her parents are being denied proper medical care, communication, and have faced poor treatment in prison.

Michigan Congressman Tom Barrett says he’s working with the White House, State Department, and law enforcement to resolve the issue, but, for now, they’re stuck in jail.