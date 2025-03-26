Bill Approved To Increase Penalties For SWATTING

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — False reports that lead to law enforcement officers being dispatched could now be classified as a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, or a level 6 felony if they cause fear or intimidation.

The bill aims to address swatting incidents that have targeted celebrities, public officials, and schools nationwide, including cases in Indiana.

The bill’s sponsor emphasized the dangers and resource diversion caused by false emergency calls.

The bill passed the House unanimously and is expected to be accepted by the Senate after minor wording changes.