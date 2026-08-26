Michigan Deer Season 2026: Hunters Face Major Changes After Harsh Winter

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan deer hunters will face several significant changes this fall as the state prepares for the 2026 whitetail season, including new dates for antlerless hunting, a shorter muzzleloader season and the elimination of the Lower Peninsula’s limited firearms deer zone.

The changes were approved by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission following recommendations from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says the changes are intended to help manage Michigan’s deer population while maintaining hunting opportunities.

One of the first changes hunters will encounter comes in September. Michigan’s early antlerless firearm season is scheduled for September 12 and 13, the second weekend of the month. That season will run concurrently with the statewide Liberty Hunt, which is available to qualifying youth and hunters with qualifying disabilities.

The early antlerless season applies to designated areas of the Lower Peninsula, while the Upper Peninsula is closed to early and late antlerless firearm hunting. Hunters participating in the antlerless seasons must have the appropriate license and are required to wear hunter orange.

The state’s traditional archery season begins October 1 and runs through November 14 before returning December 1 through January 1, 2027. The regular statewide firearm deer season remains November 15 through November 30.

Another major change involves firearms in the Lower Peninsula.

Michigan has eliminated the limited firearms deer zone. Beginning September 12, hunters will be allowed to use all legal firearms throughout the Lower Peninsula, including bottleneck cartridges. The DNR says firearms larger than a .22-caliber rimfire will be permitted statewide under the applicable firearm hunting rules.

The change represents a significant departure from previous restrictions that limited certain firearms in more heavily populated portions of the Lower Peninsula. State wildlife officials had previously noted that those restrictions were intended in part to address public-safety concerns in areas with higher population densities.

Hunters also will have less time during the December muzzleloader season.

In the Upper Peninsula, the muzzleloader season has been reduced from 10 days to three days, running December 4 through December 6. In the Lower Peninsula, the December firearm season will also run for three days, December 4 through December 6.

The late antlerless firearm season is being moved to begin earlier. It will start December 7, the Monday following the December firearm season, and continue through January 1, 2027, in the portions of the Lower Peninsula where the season is open.

At the same time, Michigan is eliminating both the extended late antlerless deer season and the January archery season. Under the new schedule, deer hunting seasons conclude January 1.

The DNR has also implemented limits on the use of universal antlerless deer licenses. Those limits are established by deer management units in the Upper Peninsula and by counties in the Lower Peninsula, with the department reviewing and publishing the limits annually.

There are additional changes for certain Upper Peninsula hunters. Beginning September 12, resident senior hunters with a valid senior deer license, senior deer combination license or senior universal antlerless deer license can use a crossbow during the late archery deer season in the U.P.

The DNR also eliminated Deer Management Units 351 and 352 and ended the Upper Peninsula antlerless access permit drawing for the 2026 season.

The changes come as Michigan wildlife officials continue to manage the state’s deer herd following difficult winter conditions. WILX reported that the harsh winter reduced the size of Michigan’s deer herd, prompting the policy adjustments for the upcoming season.

For hunters planning ahead, the major 2026 dates include September 12-13 for the early antlerless firearm season and Liberty Hunt, October 1 for the start of the early archery segment, November 15 for the regular firearm season, December 4-6 for the December firearm and Upper Peninsula muzzleloader seasons, and December 7 through January 1 for the late antlerless firearm season.

Michigan also requires hunters to report their deer harvest. The DNR’s 2026 regulations summary says harvest reporting is mandatory.

The full 2026 deer regulations, including deer management unit boundaries, license requirements, equipment restrictions and bag limits, are available through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.