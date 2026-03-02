Michigan Man Arrested After 100+ MPH Police Pursuit In Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 31-year-old Michigan man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Miami County.

Just before 2 p.m. on February 26, 2026, dispatchers received a report of a possible unconscious male in a ditch near U.S. 31 and County Road 450 North. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru District and deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

When officers arrived, they located a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by Devin R. Crochet, 31, of Muskegon. Police say Crochet fled the scene, initiating a pursuit that spanned several miles across the county.

Authorities reported the vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and nearly struck other vehicles while traveling along U.S. 31. The pursuit ended on County Road 400 West, where the vehicle came to a stop and Crochet was taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, Trooper Andrew Baldwin gathered information indicating Crochet was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Officers also determined he had multiple outstanding felony warrants from Louisiana.

Crochet was preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 5 Felony; Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Endangerment, an A Misdemeanor; and Reckless Driving, a C Misdemeanor. He was also held on the Louisiana felony warrants.