Shutdown = SNAP Delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — The ongoing federal government shutdown is pushing the nation’s food assistance safety net closer to a breaking point. If Congress fails to reach a spending agreement, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could run out of funding within the next two weeks, leaving millions of low-income Americans without access to food aid.

The crisis is unfolding as more than 42 million Americans rely on SNAP to help put food on the table. States have already begun delaying November benefit payments, and in a troubling sign of what may come, Minnesota has halted all new SNAP enrollments until further notice.

Without a stopgap funding bill or a broader budget deal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the program’s funding will dry up by early November.

“This isn’t just a bureaucratic problem — it’s a kitchen-table crisis for families across the country,” said one USDA official who spoke on background. “People could be forced to choose between feeding their kids and paying the bills.”

The current standoff in Washington stems from deep divisions between congressional Republicans and Democrats over government spending levels and border security funding. With no resolution in sight, pressure is mounting as vulnerable populations—including children, seniors, and veterans—could soon lose access to critical food aid.

SNAP retailers are also bracing for the fallout, with grocery stores in rural and urban areas alike preparing for a sudden drop in spending. Economists warn that the cutoff would not only increase food insecurity but also ripple through local economies.

The shutdown, now in its fourth week, has already caused disruptions across several federal agencies, but the looming SNAP cliff could mark the most direct impact yet on everyday Americans.