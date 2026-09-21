Michigan Student Attendance Improves for Fourth Consecutive Year

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Student attendance at Michigan public schools improved for the fourth consecutive school year, with the statewide attendance rate reaching 91.5% during the 2025-26 school year according to News 10 Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Education reported the attendance rate increased 0.2 percentage points from the previous school year. Since 2021-22, the statewide rate has climbed 2.7 percentage points, from 88.8% to 91.5%.

Chronic absenteeism also declined for the fourth straight year. The rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 27.2% during the 2025-26 school year.

Michigan defines chronic absenteeism as missing at least 10% of scheduled school days. The statewide chronic absenteeism rate has fallen 11.3 percentage points since 2021-22.

School districts have used a range of approaches to improve attendance, including contacting parents, meeting with families, providing mental health interventions and conducting door-to-door outreach when students are missing school.

“Students benefit when they are in school and engaged in learning,” State Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said. “Michigan’s improving attendance and chronic absenteeism rates reflect the hard work of local school districts, students, families, community partners and the Michigan Department of Education.”

Maleyko said the continued improvement is encouraging, while acknowledging that additional work is needed to further increase attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.

The latest figures show Michigan’s attendance rate has continued to recover from the levels reported early in the decade, while the share of students considered chronically absent has declined substantially since 2021-22.