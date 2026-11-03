Election 2026: Michigan Voter Guide

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan voters are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the 2026 midterm election, with several major statewide, congressional and local races on the ballot.

Polls across Michigan are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

Michigan voters will be asked to present a photo ID when casting their ballots in person.

Acceptable identification includes a Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID, U.S. passport, military ID, tribal photo ID or qualifying student ID. Michigan driver’s licenses and state IDs may be expired.

Unlike Indiana and Ohio, Michigan allows voters without photo identification to cast a regular ballot after signing an affidavit stating they do not possess an acceptable ID.

Voters do not need to provide proof of residency when voting if they are already properly registered.

However, residents registering to vote on Election Day must provide proof of residency at their local clerk’s office.

More information about identification requirements is available through the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

WHERE TO VOTE IN MICHIGAN

Michigan voters must visit their assigned polling locations on Election Day.

Polling locations are determined by a voter’s registered residential address and precinct.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, and anyone in line before closing will be allowed to vote.

Residents can find their assigned polling location, check their registration status and view sample ballots through the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Michigan also allows eligible residents to register to vote on Election Day. Those who are not registered or need to update their registration address can visit their city or township clerk’s office with proof of residency to register and vote.

Voters returning absentee ballots must make sure their completed ballots reach their local clerk or an authorized ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

Michigan voters will decide several major races Tuesday, including the next governor, a U.S. senator, secretary of state and attorney general.

The governor’s race will determine who succeeds term-limited Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Voters will also choose a successor to retiring Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

All 13 of Michigan’s U.S. House seats, along with seats in the Michigan House and Senate, are on the ballot. State Supreme Court and other local judicial races will also appear on some ballots.

Two statewide proposals are also being decided.

Proposal 1 asks whether Michigan should hold a constitutional convention in 2027 to draft a revised state constitution. Any proposed replacement would still require voter approval.

Proposal 2 would prohibit certain regulated utilities and government contractors from making specified political campaign contributions and expand disclosure requirements for political communications.

Additional local races, school funding measures and other ballot questions will vary depending on where voters live.

Residents can review their sample ballots and find additional election information at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time Tuesday, with election results expected to begin coming in afterward.