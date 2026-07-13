MDOC Releases Cause of Death in First of Four Huron Valley Inmate Deaths

The Lead Off

An autopsy finds a blood clot caused the death of Khaira Howard, the first of four inmates to die at Michigan’s only women’s prison over a two-month period.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says internal reviews into Howard’s death and three other recent inmate deaths remain ongoing.

Lawmakers and advocates previously called for more transparency following the deaths at the Huron Valley facility.

Autopsy determines cause of death

YPSILANTI, MICH. (WOWO) The Michigan Department of Corrections has released autopsy results in the death of an inmate at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner determined Khaira Howard died from a blood clot that traveled to her lung according to News 10 Lansing.

Howard died at the facility on May 13. She was the first of four inmates who died at the prison between May 13 and July 2.

Investigations remain underway

The Michigan Department of Corrections said its internal investigation and mortality review into Howard’s death are still ongoing.

Reviews into the other inmate deaths at the facility are also continuing.

The department said it is working to provide additional information as it becomes available.

“The Michigan Department of Corrections takes the health and safety of those under our supervision seriously and remains committed to transparently and rapidly providing new information as it becomes available,” the agency said in a statement released last week.

Other inmate deaths under review

Last week, MDOC announced inmate Dalephenia Jones died at Trinity Health Hospital after being transported from the prison.

Jones died nearly two weeks after she was taken from the facility for medical treatment.

Her death remains under investigation.

Calls for transparency continue

In early June, lawmakers and advocates began calling for more transparency and accountability following the third inmate death at the facility within several weeks.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has since launched a transparency and action webpage providing updates on conditions at the prison and information related to inmate deaths.

What happens next

The Michigan Department of Corrections says it will continue its internal reviews and provide additional updates as investigations into Howard’s death and the other recent inmate deaths move forward.

The Takeaway