Michigan Lawmaker Steve Carra Wins Primary After Outside Groups Target Campaign

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra won the Republican primary for the state’s 36th House District after outside groups linked to Consumers Energy spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on advertising targeting his campaign.

Carra, a Republican from Three Rivers, faced challengers Luke Lori and Max Coon in the Aug. 4 primary. Carra won the race and will face Democrat Cole Slaski in November.

The campaign drew attention because of Carra’s opposition to large data center developments and his criticism of utility spending and corporate incentive programs.

Two nonprofit groups, Faithful Conservatives for Michigan and Citizens for Energizing Michigan’s Economy, spent nearly $290,000 on advertising targeting Carra, according to AdImpact data cited by MIRS. Reporting has linked the groups to organizations that have received financial support from Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy has said state and federal law prohibit the company from making direct contributions to candidates and political parties for general campaign purposes. The company has also said it can legally contribute to grassroots activities, issue advocacy and voter registration efforts.

Carra has argued that his opposition to large data centers and his scrutiny of utility and corporate interests made him a target.

Carra chairs a House subcommittee that has held hearings examining corporate incentive programs, utility regulation and the impact of large data center developments. One April hearing drew an overflow crowd, with residents raising concerns about the effects of data centers on water, power, land use and local communities.

Following his primary victory, the Grand New Party PAC said it helped support Carra’s campaign by sending volunteers to Michigan to knock on doors and encourage voters to support him.

The group said it plans to continue grassroots efforts in Michigan, including opposition to data centers and the use of Flock surveillance cameras.

The Grand New Party PAC is also asking supporters for donations and promoting a petition concerning Flock cameras and data center construction.

Carra’s November opponent, Democrat Cole Slaski, was the only Democrat listed for the 36th District race.