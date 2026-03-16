Missouri Man Arrested In Vanderburgh County After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Missouri man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Vanderburgh County led to the discovery of methamphetamine and other items inside his vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on February 27 near the intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Interstate 64, when an Indiana Conservation Officer stopped a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles per hour and reportedly cutting off other traffic.

During the stop, the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Naithan Murphy, 30, of St. Louis, was also found to be driving without a valid operator’s license.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered more than 300 pills containing approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine, along with marijuana, digital scales, and a loaded handgun.

Murphy was taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces charges including felony dealing of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

Authorities also say the vehicle Murphy was driving had been identified as a suspect vehicle in a previous fleeing from law enforcement incident in St. Louis.

The Indiana State Police assisted in the traffic stop and investigation.