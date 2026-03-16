EU Considers Immediate Steps To Ease Energy Costs

(AP) — As the war sends energy costs higher across the 27-nation bloc, Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said EU energy ministers met in Brussels to discuss targeted, temporary steps to lower bills for businesses and vulnerable households.

Over the longer term, he said the EU will double down on clean energy and domestic production to reduce reliance on volatile global markets, referencing the EU’s push to cut dependence on Russian energy after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“Now Europe faces again an existential choice: Stay dependent on volatile global energy markets, or finally take control of our own energy future,” he said.