FWA Adds Flights, Events Ahead of Spring Break Rush”

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne International Airport is preparing for an increase in passengers and expanded flight service as spring break travel gets underway, according to the Fort Wayne–Allen County Airport Authority.

Airport officials say in-terminal events will take place from March 30 through April 3, featuring games, snacks, and giveaways designed to enhance the travel experience. Activities will vary daily based on flight schedules.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early, with officials recommending at least 90 minutes before departure, and up to two hours for flights on Allegiant Air. Airline ticket counters typically close 45 minutes before boarding for passengers needing to check bags or print boarding passes.

The airport is also preparing for expanded service in the coming months. United Airlines plans to add additional daily flights to Chicago O’Hare beginning in April, with further increases expected this summer. Allegiant Air is set to resume nonstop service to Las Vegas in May, along with seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach. Meanwhile, American Airlines plans to add another daily flight to Charlotte later this year.

Airport officials say they expect higher passenger volumes this season and are preparing operations to meet demand while maintaining efficient security and check-in processes.