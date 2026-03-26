Police: Stabbing Suspect Caused Two Crashes While Fleeing”

KOKOMO, IND. (WOWO) A 62-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a letter carrier and then fled, causing two separate crashes, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Main Street Tuesday evening, where they found a postal worker suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene and was later involved in two crashes along Markland Avenue. Police say the vehicle fled from the first crash before colliding with another vehicle in a second incident.

Authorities identified the driver as 62-year-old Laura Fortson, who was taken into custody. Police say she admitted to the attack.

Fortson is facing several preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and drug-related offenses. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Police temporarily closed part of Markland Avenue during the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers.