NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) — Indiana State Police focused targeted patrols aimed at stopping criminal activity and removing dangerous and impaired drivers across Whitley, Steuben, and Allen Counties over last weekend.

In just 10 hours total between Friday and Saturday night, 14 people were taken to jail on more than 35 total criminal counts. 8 impaired drivers were taken off of the road and more than 30 people were cited on traffic violations.