October 29, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Nationwide Pulled Pork Recall Hits Retail Shelves

by Brian Ford0
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WOWO) — E.A. Sween Company is recalling roughly 127,887 pounds of its barbecue pulled pork sandwiches after consumers reported finding pieces of plastic in the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled sandwiches, sold under the “Deli EXPRESS BBQ Pulled Pork on a Sesame Bun” label, were produced between January 13 and October 15, 2025. Items bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail stores nationwide, including the Department of Defense.

The contamination reportedly came from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used during production. FSIS says there have been no confirmed injuries, but consumers are urged not to eat the sandwiches. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

