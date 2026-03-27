Nearly 14 Miles of Sidewalks Set for Repairs in Budget-Friendly Program

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) City leaders have approved two new programs aimed at repairing sidewalks while keeping costs under control. According to the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, the first program allows homeowners to participate in a cost-share plan, paying half of the sidewalk repair costs while the city covers the other half.

The second program uses a more budget-conscious approach that grinds down uneven concrete slabs rather than fully replacing them. This method removes trip hazards and improves walkability while significantly reducing costs. Officials say repairs that could cost nearly $8 million if fully replaced can now be done for about $200,000, covering more than 14 miles of sidewalks.

City leaders emphasize that these initiatives are a practical way to stretch limited funds while improving safety and accessibility throughout the community, according to the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. Residents interested in participating in the programs are encouraged to contact the city’s public works department for more information.